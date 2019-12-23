Bangladeshi national arrested with fake Aadhaar and Indian voter cards

A Bangladeshi man has been arrested with fake Aadhaar and Indian voter cards in Dhanbad, Jharkand by a Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday, reports said .Reportedly, Mohammad Belal, a resident of Tejpur in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, has been nabbed by the police officials for travelling in the Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express without a ticket.

GRP Inspector Harinarayan Singh said that Belal was caught during ticket checking at Dhanbad railway station on Friday. The officer said that they have seized three Bangladeshi passports, the country’s currency and US dollars from Belal.

“The accused had initially claimed that he hails from Murshidabad district of West Bengal but the TTE saw Bangladeshi passports with Belal and informed RPF personnel, who took him into custody,” Singh said.

Reportedly, Mohammad Belal had boarded the train at Lucknow and was on his way to Kolkata, from where he had plans to cross over to Bangladesh. The officer said Belal’s elder brother is lodged in Lucknow prison.

During interrogation, the accused has confessed that he is a Bangladeshi and had illegally obtained fake Aadhaar and Indian voter cards from in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.