Students thrashed, molested while protesting against CAA

A group of Jadavpur University students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata’s Baghajatin area was allegedly thrashed and some of the women taking part in the agitation were molested, police said on Monday.

The incident happened late on Sunday night when the students were holding a demonstration in front of Baghajatin I Block, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said, adding that three persons have been arrested. “A group of eight people allegedly attacked them with wooden sticks and thrashed the male students and molested the women demonstrators. The attackers also broke their camera and further threatened them,” the officer said.

The students then went back to the Jadavpur University campus, around 2 km away, after which a police complaint was lodged.