Bangladesh denies visa to West Bengal minister who threatened Amit Shah

The Bangladesh government has denied visa to a West Bengal Minister. Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind and a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government was denied visa.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury has applied for Bangladesh visa 10 days ago but the Bangladesh government on Wednesday has informed him the his visa has been denied. The reason for denial has not been mentioned.

” I had applied for the visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today (Wednesday) I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa have not been cited”, said Chowdhury to news agency.

December 25, 2019

Chowdhury ignited controversy by threatening that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to step out from Kolkata airport if the CAA is not withdrawn.