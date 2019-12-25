Indian soldiers sing “Jingle Bells” on Kashmir LoC : Watch Video

Indian Army has shared a video in which jawans can be seen celebrating the festival of Christmas by singing carols on the Line of Control in Kashmir. It is covered with snow all over, while a group of 50-60 soldiers can be seen cheering and singing one of the most loved Christmas carols – Jingle Bells.

The short video also features two snowmen wearing Christmas hats. One of the soldiers who is conducting the song wears a red Santa Claus gear. The soldiers singing the carol are seen lined up on a helipad with snow all around them.