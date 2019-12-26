Forex Market: Indian rupee ends in loss

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has ended trading in loss against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled trading at 71.31 against the US dollar registering a loss of 4 paise.

As per market experts the rising crude oil price and heavy selling in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.26 and then rose to 71.22 against the US dollar registering a gain of 5 paise. But later the Indian rupee started slipping down and fluctuated between 71.22 and 71.35 and atlast settled at 71.31 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.27 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Wednesday Because of Christmas.