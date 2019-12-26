Fuel prices hiked again ; check today’s rates

The domestic fuel rates have recorded a hike on Thursday (December 26). Today, the petrol price has gone up by 5 paise and diesel by 11 paise in all metro cities across the country. With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad has increased to Rs 79.47 per litre and diesel rose to Rs 73.21 per litre.

On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market. A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate hiked by 5 paise and reached to Rs 79.03 and diesel by 10 paise and touched Rs 72.46. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost is Rs 78.67 and diesel sold at Rs 72.12.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price went up by 5 paise and tagged at Rs 74.68 and diesel rose by 10 paise and marked at Rs 67.09. In Mumbai, the petrol cost is 80.34 and diesel sold at Rs 70.39.