Anti-CAA Protests : India asks Norwegian tourist to leave country

Norwegian tourist who took part in a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Kerala has been asked to leave India.Janne-Mette Johansson said the Bureau of Immigration told her this morning to leave immediately or face legal action.



The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said Johansson was being asked to go home because she violated visa norms.Janne-Mette Johansson’s case is similar to that of a German college student at IIT-Madras — Jakob Lindenthal — who was expelled from India for attending a protest.