Bollywood superstar gets a ‘special birthday gift’ from his sister

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday. Salman celebrated his birthday with his family , friends and co stars of his recently released film ‘Dabangg 3’ on Thursday night in a party hosted by his brother Sohail Khan.

Salman has received a special gift on his birthday from his adopted sister Arpita. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma had been blessed with a baby girl on Friday. The happy news was announced by Aayush Sharma on her Instagram handle.

“Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful & Overjoyed,” she captioned the picture, announcing the arrival of her daughter. The little girl has been named Ayat Sharma”, Aayush Sharma wrote.

“The baby girl was delivered through C-section in a Mumbai hospital. It was reported earlier that she had coincided the birth with the birthday of her brother,” an official statement released by the couple read.

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, on November 18, 2014. They welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016.