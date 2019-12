CISF personnel apprehended two Chinese men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly using invalid tickets to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Thursday.

While Zhihui Li was nabbed on Thursday for using an “edited” ticket to Malawi to enter the terminal-3 area of the airport, Tan Ya was nabbed on Wednesday for the same offence of using an invalid ticket to Hong Kong, he added.