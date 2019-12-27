Commodity Market:Gold prices rises up

In the commodity market the price of gold has rose meanwhile the price of silver has slipped down.

In the international market both the precious metals were trading with marginal loss. Gold was trading at $.1509 per ounce and silver at $.17.81 per ounce.

In India the price of yellow metal rose by Rs.44. Gold price rose by Rs, 44 to reach at Rs.39,731 per 10 gram. Gold was settled trading on Thursday at Rs.39,687 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.28,920 per 8 gram. One gram of sovereign gold is priced at Rs.3615. There was a hike of Rs. 920 in the last 13 days. Sovereign gold was priced at Rs.28,000 per 8 gram on December 13.

Silver price slipped down by Rs.460 to Rs.47,744 per kilo. Silver was settled trading on Thursday at Rs.48,204 per kilo.