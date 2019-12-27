Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has rose against the American currency US dollar in the early hours of trading.

As per the market experts the positive opening in the Indian share market supported the Indian rupee. While the rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.26 and then rose to 71.23 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has registered a gain of 8 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee has settled trading on Thursday at 71.31 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ that measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.10% to 97.43.