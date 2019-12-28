Congress to hold ‘Save Constitution’ march across India today

Congress will take out marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party’s flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here on Saturday morning to mark the occasion, while former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government over the CAA, among other issues.

Rahul Gandhi will also pay the party’s tributes to the five people who were killed in the state during the stir against the Act, Congress in-charge of Assam Harish Rawat said on Friday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers in Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

“In addition to the customary flag-hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of ‘Save Constitution-Save India’,” said party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, he said.