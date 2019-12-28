“ Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in UP,”: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on police action

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office has supported and justified the police action and seizure of property of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. The CM office was responding to the widespread criticism that has been raised against Uttar Pradesh police. The CM’s office in a series of tweets reacted the criticism raised against the state police.

” Every crazy person is thinking that they have made a big mistake by challenging Yogi Ji’s power after looking at the fierce actions taken by the CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji’s government against rioters”, tweeted CM’s office.

” Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is astonished. Looking at the strictness of the Yogi government, everyone is silent. Do whatever you want to, but the damages will be paid by those who cause damages, this Yogi Ji’s announcement. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in UP”, tweeted CM’s office. The tweets had a hashtag “TheGreat_CMYogi”.

Earlier the UP government has issued a notice to 498 people for causing damage to public property. Their properties will be seized soon.

Around 320 case has been registered in the state. 1113 people have been arrested and 5558 were in preventive custody.