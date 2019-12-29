Christmas Typhoon: Death toll climbs to 41

The number deaths from the powerful storm that hit Philippines has risen to 41. The storm hit the Asian country on Christmas. Thousand of people had been evacuated.

As per rescue agencies the typhoon has affected over 1.6 million people in the country. Around 260,000 houses were damaged. Power and internet connections are shut down as the powerful storm named ‘Phanfone’ has toppled electric posts.

Almost 97,500 of the victims are still living in evacuation centres. Around 24,000 families were driven out of their homes. As per the government the typhoon has caused around $.21 million damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Philippines is a storm hit country and around 20 storms pass through the country every year.