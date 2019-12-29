India may launch false ‘flag operation’ in Kashmir to divert attention: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the ‘powerful Indian lobby’ in America is strengthening the narrative against Pakistan and this changing narrative has affected the US policies towards Pakistan. Imran Khan raised this allegation while addressing a function organized by Pakistani doctors working in US.

” india’s lobby in America is right now far more powerful than Pakistanis. India’s point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint”, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan also accused that India may launch a false flag operation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to divert attention from internal issues. He also criticised India for shutting down internet and telecoms services in Kashmir and curbing people movement.