Yogi Adityanath Govt announces annual pension for Triple Talaq victims

Yogi Adityanath Govt would grant an annual compensatory pension of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq from next year, said reports citing top sources on Saturday. The report comes nearly three months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation comprising of victims of triple talaq, and assured that his government would be taking the required measures to financially support them.

Since triple talaq was outlawed by the Supreme Court last year, Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of recording cases against Muslim men who divorced their wives using the banned practice. A total of 273 cases were registered between September 2018 to the same month this year.