Entire state declared as ‘disturbed area”: AFSPA extended

The union government declared the whole state of nagaland as ‘disturbed area’. The union government has also extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for six months in Nagaland. The announcement was made on Monday.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the Central government hereby declares that the whole of the said State to be a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2019 for the purpose of that Act,” said the gazette notification.

Nagaland has been under the AFSPA for almost six decades now. It has not been withdrawn despite a framework agreement signed in August 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM and the government.

AFSPA is an act of the Parliament of India that grant special powers to the Indian Armed Forces the power to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”.