Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan for spreading fake news on Kashmir

Dec 30, 2019, 01:01 pm IST
Facebook has blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)’s Radio Pakistan over violation of community guidelines and spreading fake news on Kashmir. As per Facebook, it violated Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisation.


Radio Pakistan was live-streaming fake news on ‘atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in Kashmir’ when Facebook realised that it was spreading fake news. Facebook then stopped the live streaming and blocked it. Facebook has not only blocked today’s live streaming but also removed several posts of Radio Pakistan which hailed terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa and called them ‘martyrs’.

