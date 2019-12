A nurse of a private clinic was allegedly molested and abused by a drunk patient in Kolkata. According to report, the accused had outraged the modesty of the girl and threatened others of dire consequences in case they revealed others about the incident.

The clinic is located on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and an FIR has been lodged against the accused. Police are probing the matter and they have asked the accused to turn up.