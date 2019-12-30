Red sand boa snake worth Rs 1.25 crore rescued

Madhya Pradesh police has rescued a red sand boa snake which worth around Rs.1.25 crore in the market. The police has also arrested five people including three minors in the case. The accused were trying to sell the snake in the market.

Red sand boa snake is rare and non-venomous snake. The snake has a huge demand in the market both in India and outside. The snake is used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic. It is believed that keeping this snake will bring fortune, good luck and wealth.

The police informed that the accused caught the snake from Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.