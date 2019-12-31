Alert: These roads and metro stations will be closed in UAE on Tuesday

The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that some roads will closed on December 31 evening as part of New Year celebrations.

Al Asayel road and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 4 pm. The Happiness street and Financial Center Road will be closed at 6 pm. Al Sokouk Street will be closes at 8pm.

The water canal elevators and pedestrian bridges will be closed in Jumeirah, Al Safa and Business Bay. The metro stations in Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will be closed from 10 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday.

The RTA also informed that around 16,700 parking slots will be available at Burj Khalifa.