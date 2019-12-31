Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy body in a red bikini and is ‘too hot to handle’: See pics

Television actress Nia Sharma has rose into fame after her role in the TV series by Ekta Kapoor ‘Naagin 4’. The actress is very keen in fashion and is known for her stylish appearances. The social media freek actress always keep updated on the social media.

Nia Sharma is followed by around 3.4 million on Instagram. She keep her fans busy by posting her ‘hot and bold’ pictures. The latest update by Nia on Instagram is ‘too hot to handle’.

In the pictures, Nia can be seen radiant as well as sexy in a red hot bikini wherein her sexy figure cannot go unmissable., ‘Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals’, Nia Sharma captioned the post.

Nia Sharma is currently seen essaying the role of Brinda in Ekat Kapoor’s supernatural drama ‘Naagin 4’.