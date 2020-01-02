Actress Anikha Surendran’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Anikha Surendran is an Indian actress who is known for her work in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Her first movie was Chotta Mumbai. She made her official acting debut in the Malayalam film Kadha Thudarunnu (2010) and gained popularity in other major films, including the Tamil films, Yennai Arindhaal (2015) and Viswasam (2019) both alongside Ajith Kumar.

She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2013 for the role of Sethulakshmi in 5 Sundarikal (2013).she is now in the news for her beautiful photoshoot pictures. In a blue saree, Anikha looks totally different to the child artist we’ve been seeing in the past few years.

She has essayed the role of daughters of superstars including Mammootty, Mohanlal and Ajithkumar. Now that her photoshoot stills have gone viral, the response is such that Anikha could be seen in matured roles.

The actress recently received praise for her performance in a web series based on the life story of Jayalalitha.