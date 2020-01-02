Father and son realizes their dream of owning a Lamborghini’s 3 D printed copy, But then lady luck smiled

A 54-year-old US physicist and his 12-year-old son printed an exact copy of Italian luxury car Lamborghini as part of their much-awaited dream of owning one. The Lamborghini’s price was too much for them to afford so they took two years to make a Lamborghini copy of their own.

The father-son are both Lamborgini lovers and used to play the video game ‘Force horizon’ opting only for the Italian racer each and every time. Sterling Backus and his son Xander was planning for a year-end vacation on a rented Lamborghini when the luck came to their side. They were approached by the Lamborghini company and were offered an Aventador model for them to celebrate Christmas. Sterling replaced the replica of the supercar with a real Lamborghini Aventador and opened the garage at Christmas eve to startle his son.

Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborg said that the company is against any attempt of counterfeiting but a true passion for Lamborghini as displayed by the family could not be ignored.