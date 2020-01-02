GST revenue crossed Rs.1 lakh crore in December

Data released by the union government revelaed that the revenue from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has crossed Rs.1 lakh crore in the December month. This is the second straight month that the GST revenue crossing 1 lakh crore mark. The GSt revenue of the December is Rs.1,03,184 crore.

The gross GST revenue has crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore five months is this fiscal year. On April, May, July, November and December the GST collection has crossed this mark.

For the December 2019, the CGST is at Rs.19,962 crore, SGST is Rs.26,792 crore and IGST is at Rs.48,099 crore ( including Rs.1295 crore collected on imports) and cess at Rs.8331 crore (including Rs.847 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up to December stood at 81.21 lakh.