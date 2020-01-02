Naushera, Kashmir road accident : Death toll rises

The death toll rose to 13 and 39 were injured in a bus accident at Naushera of J&K. The bus rolled down a gorge in Lambari of Rajouri and was carrying more than 46 travelers. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital for first aid. The rescue measures are in progress.

Lots of dead bodies are suspected to be hidden under the dense greenery near the accident zone. The residents of the area are found helping the rescue team. Reports say that the bus was on its way to Jammu from Poonch. The driver lost his control over the vehicle because of Overspeed.

Naushera -Bus accidentThe bus wearing registration number JK02 1361, The passengers were heading to Jammu from Surkote and the list of the deceased and injured is given below