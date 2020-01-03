“Indian Army is ready to attack PoK if ordered”,says New Army Chief

Indian Army has various plans for operations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is ready for any task, new Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has said. Speaking to the media during an interview, General Naravane said our forces are deployed all along the border, including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans. If and when required, those plans can be put to action, the new Chief of Army Staff said. General Navrane’s statement came as a response on being asked if India can look at military operations in PoK as something than can be realistically achieved.

“We have our forces deployed all along the border including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans and if required, those plans can be put into action. We will carry out and carry out successfully any task that we are tasked to do,” Naravane said.

General MM Naravane took over from General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday and stands tough against Pakistan and the terror it sponsors from its soil. Talking of India’s position to eliminate terror, General Navrane said, India “reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at the sources of terror.”