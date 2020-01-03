NRC Effect : Over 450 illegal Bangladeshi nationals returned from India to Bangladesh in two months

A total of 445 Bangladeshi nationals have returned to Bangladesh from India in last two months following the publication of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the Indian government.

Speaking at a press briefing, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, Director-General of BGB disclosed the figure and said, “About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning home in November and December”. These individuals had reportedly cross over to India illegally from Bangladesh.

Reportedly, Major General Islam said BGB verified the identities of these intruders through the local representatives, who later came to know that all of them were Bangladeshis. He said that 253 cases have been lodged earlier against them for illegal trespassing and initial investigations have found that at least three of them indulged in human trafficking.