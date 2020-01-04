Congress minister forced to travel in bus after petrol pump refuses to fill fuel in his car : Watch Video

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan was forced to travel by bus to attend the cabinet meeting on Friday after his vehicle was denied diesel at a petrol pump.

According to a tweet by ANI, Kamalakannan travelled by a bus from Karaikal to Puducherry after a Cooperative’s petrol station refused to fill fuel in his car in view of alleged pending dues from government departments. Reports inform taht total of Rs 2.5 crore is pending from government departments for petrol and diesel supplied to government vehicles.

According to reports, when the Minister’s car went to fill up diesel from the petrol pump of government cooperative Amudhasurabhi on the ECR, the workers at the petrol pump refused for it citing pending dues.