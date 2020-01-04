Mamangam heroine’s hot photoshoot goes viral: See pics

The hot photos of Prachi Tehlan is rocking the internet. Prachi Tehlan has played the female lead in the recently released Malayalam period film ‘Mamangam’. Prachi doubted to Malayalam film industry through this film.

Prachi has portrayed the role of ‘Unni Maya’ in the film. The glamour photos were shared on social media by Prachi herself. Prachi shared glamour photoshoot pictures on her Instagram handle.

Prachi a former sportsperson has represented the Indian national team. She was the captain of Indian women’s netball team in 2010. She lead the team in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

She was also a member of national sub junior basketball team.