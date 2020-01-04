DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shares family pictures from beach vacation: See pics

Jan 4, 2020, 11:11 pm IST
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her US singer husband Nick jonas has welcomed the New Year with  their friends and family. Priyanka Chopra has shared  pictures from her family vacation.

“Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.”, Priyanka captioned .

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year 2020 with a kiss on stage during a live concert in Florida.

 

So… no complaints ???? ? @cavanaughjames

Life as it should be. ? ??? @divya_jyoti

