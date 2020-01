36 people were killed and 23 injured after a guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers and their families beneath the rubble, officials said on Sunday. Casualties are expected to rise, as many are still trapped in the debris.

The seven-storeyed concrete building collapsed on Friday in the coastal town of Kep, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of the capital Phnom Penh, the latest collapse to hit the country’s booming construction industry.