Couple caught on camera while having sex on beach ; issues apology to police

A couple who were left red-faced after being caught on camera having sex on a beach have issued a grovelling apology to police.Russian tourists Roman Grigorenko, 26, and Daria Vinogradova, 19, had been celebrating New Year’s Eve when they left a bar and went to relax by the sea in Pattaya, Thailand.

The pair continued drinking bottles of a beer but they were ”overcome with arousal” and began romping on the sand.Video taken by an astonished onlooker shows Daria straddling her partner before she removed her denim hot pants and unbuttoned Roman’s jeans.

The man then mounted her and they made love for around 30 seconds before going back to their hotel.Police were given footage of the beach romp and immediately assigned the region’s top cop and five others to catch the couple.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn said: ”Such an act destroys the good image of Pattaya as a tourist resort. Officers were immediately dispatched to the beach to look for clues.”Roman and Daria were identified on CCTV and cops used the camera to follow their footsteps to a nearby hotel.