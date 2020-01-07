Fake Video of Iranian General Soleimani’s killing viral in social media

Video footage of the US drone attack which killed Iranian elite force, ‘Quds’ commander Qassem Soleimani is becoming viral on social media. The infrared camera footage showing all the gory details of an entire convoy being bombed with chase firing those escaping the gunfire spread across the social media with no time.

But on close inspection, one could see a small red button at the bottom extreme of the left corner, Which is being cropped out from the frame. The footage is actually a part of the AC-130 Gunship Simulator – Convoy Engagement, which is a video game.