Mohanlal’s Big Brother Official Trailer Out : Watch Here

The official trailer of Mohanlal’s Big Brother is out. Directed by Siddique, Big Brother has Mohanlal in the lead role, and features Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, making his Mollywood debut, in an important role.

Big Brother has a huge supporting cast featuring Siddique (actor), Honey Rose, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnaa Menon, Devan, John Vijay, Irshad and others. Apart from Arbaaz, Bollywood actors Chetan Hansraj and Asif Basra are also part of the cast.

Big Brother is the third film in which Siddique has directed Mohanlal in, the others being Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentleman.