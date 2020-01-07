No compromise for health related violation, UAE shutsdown food factory in Alain

A food processing factory was shut down after insects were found in its products. The factory which makes Date food products like Syrup and packed dates has a previous record of multiple health and hygiene violations in the year 2019.

All operations of the factory Taibat el Emarat, situated in Alain will remain suspended until the facility meets quality standards under UAE laws – after which the factory can resume its production.

It is noteworthy that the establishment was issued three violations – in one year – over insects found in the dates factory.