Police officers caught having sex act inside patrol car while on duty

Two South Wales police officers carried out a sex act in a police car while on duty, a misconduct hearing was has heard.PC Abby Powell and fellow officer Alex Price performed oral sex in a force car with both dressed in full uniform.Powell, 28, quit the force after admitting the patrol car sex – while Price, 49, is still serving for South Wales Police.

Jonathan Walters, the presenting officer, told the police misconduct hearing that the pair were “in a relationship”.He said: “She was alleged and admits performing oral sex on Price in a police vehicle while on duty.

“Powell faces and admits two allegations of sexual motivation while on duty.”She was engaged in sexual touching with Price while both were on duty and in uniform at Tonyrefail Police Station.”

Price and Powell also admitted sexually-motivated touching while they worked together at Tonyrefail in Rhondda Cynon Taf.Both admit the charges and accept that their actions amount to gross misconduct.