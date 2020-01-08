Commodity Market:Gold price touches record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has rallying upwards. The price of yellow metal has touched a record high.

The price of gold has surged by Rs.520 for eight gram. Sovereign gold is now trading at Rs.30,400 per eight gram. Gold has settled trading on Tuesday at 29,880. Price of gold per gram has increased to Rs.3800 from Rs.3375.

The price gold has increased by Rs. 1400 in the first days of this year. Sovereign gold was priced at Rs.29,000 per eight gram on January 1.

In the international market gold is trading at a higher price of $.1600 per ounce. The price has increased by 2%.