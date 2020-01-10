25 ton Quran sent from Saudi Arabia ato be auctioned in Kerala

A large consignment of Holy Quran weighing around 25 tons sent from Saudi Arabia will be auctioned at the International Transhipment Container Terminal in Kochi, Kerala.

The consignment was sent from Saudi six months ago. The Holy Qurans are auctioned as the importer , a college in Malappuram failed to pay the money and also express their inability to pay Rs. 8 lakh as customs duty.

The customs has fixed Rs. 1 lakh as a base price for the consignment. The auction will be carried out at January 21.

Qurans were sent free of cost from Saudi Arabia for distributing among people who lost their Qurans in the flood.