Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Islamic terrorist for anti-national activities

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an Islamic terrorist who was allegedly operating an ISIS module from Vadodra, Gujarat.

According to a Times Of India report, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed an operative of the Islamic terror group ISIS from Vadodra. The terrorist has been identified as Zafar Ali and was arrested from Vadodara’s Gorva area.

“He is wanted in Tamil Nadu. From the last 10 to 12 days, he was in Vadodara for spreading ISIS module,” Gujarat ATS said.

According to Gujarat ATS, the ISIS operative identified, as 25-year-old Zafar Ali Mohammed Haliq is a native of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. He was nabbed from Panchvati circle in Gorva in a joint operation of the ATS and Vadodara police.