Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has slipped down giving a slight relief to the customers. The price of precious metal has touched a record high in the last days.

The price of gold has been slipped down by Rs.880 for eight gram. On Friday gold was trading at Rs.3690 per gram and Rs.29,520 for eight gram. Gold was trading at $.1547 per ounce.

The price of gold was skyrocketing from the beginning of January after the geopolitical tension between Iran and US has escalated.

Gold has reached a record high of Rs.30,400 for eight gram. Gold was priced at Rs.29,00 per eight gram on January 1.