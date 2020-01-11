Delhi University ABVP students conduct street march supporting CAA

Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organized a major students” march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The march started around 1.30 pm from DU”s Arts Faculty. “Today’s march is in support of the CAA. This march is also against those who are trying to boycott the exams, classes to hamper the academic calender of students. It is against the violence which took place in JNU on January 5,” Delhi University Students” Union (DUSU) president Akshit Dahiya said.

The Delhi police had released lists of masked assailants who ransacked the JNU campus which included some leftists leaders who were badly injured in the scuffle. Meanwhile, the JNU students union had blamed Delhi police for acting like puppets in the hands of the home ministry.