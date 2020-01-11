DH Latest NewsLatest NewselectionsNEWSmembers and peopleIndiaPolitics

“Opposition hypocrisy creates anarchy in India”, Amit Shah on CAA

Jan 11, 2020, 04:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a comment denoting panic within the Central government, minister of home affairs Amit Shah alleged all opposition parties with their hypocrisy are only striving to spread anarchy in India.

Amit Shah went on to challenge Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, W. Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Communist party leaders to show the provisions in the CAA which says Muslims in the country will lose their Indian citizenship.

“The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country,” Shah said.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close