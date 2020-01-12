“Opposition have nothing other than economy to cry against union govt”, Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader, a right-wing think tank and Member of Rajya Sabha, Dr. Subramanian Swamy said that the opposition has nothing other than a downtrodden economy to cry against the union govt.

Speaking at an event held by Virat Hindustan Sangam, Swamy alleged all opposition parties-including Congress and left is raising the public against the govt spreading false information on CAA and NRC. Swamy said it is part of an opposition strategy to lead an uprising against the govt because they are losing ground in W.Bengal.

The CAA which was passed by the parliament last month made quite a ruckus in W.Bengal.Severe violence erupted in the state and several trade unions participated in a nationwide 24 hr strike.W.Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee had denounced the violence which took place on the strike day.