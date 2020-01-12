Still a land of witches? 72 witch-hunting cases registered in Rajasthan in 2 years

Harassment and public lynching of women still happen after 72 years of Indian independence. More than 72 witch-hunting cases are reported from Rajasthan alone in a span of 2 years, not to account for the molestation after getting branded as witches.

The state has a special law,’Rajasthan Witch-hunting act 2015′, under which 25 cases were recorded in Bhilwara district, followed by 15 in Udaipur district, five in Ajmer, and four each in Dungarpur, Banswara, and Rajsamands.

Women, mostly from the Dalit tribes are targeted by the upper caste mobs and terrible molestation by the mob will ensue upon them. Women being mostly of the socially backward Dalit, are illiterate and are unaware of even registering an FIR against the culprits under the Witch-hunting act and lead a life filled with neglect and fear of being secluded from society.