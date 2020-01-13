Actress Malaika Arora gets trolled for sharing her video without makeup : Watch Here

Actress Malaika was trolled again for sharing a fitness video on social media. Through the video, she revealed her fitness secrets but users did not like her look and started trolling her.

In a recent video, Malaika is seen sitting on a table having her weekend meal. She also revealed how she maintains her beauty and fitness.

Sharing the video she captioned it, “here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ….. Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce – skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge….. I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )”

One social media user wrote: “Oh God, what has happened to her. Why she is looking so thin? Looking like TB patient.”

Another wrote: “Arjun, what have you seen in her? Another user wrote – If Salman Bhai saw this picture then think what will happen.”