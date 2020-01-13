BJP office set on fire in West Bengal

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set on fire in West Bengal late on Sunday. The incident was reported from Salanpur village in Asansol. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged the role of the Trinamool Congress for the attack on its office.

“A BJP office in Salanpur village was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident,” news agency ANI reported.