“I will spend all my money to get rid of Trump”, Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, the multi-billionaire business tycoon and the fresh face of Democrats for the upcoming Presidential elections declared that he is willing to spend all his money to save the US from Trump.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump, Do you want me to spend more or less? End of story.”Bloomberg was quoted as saying on his campaign this Saturday.

Bloomberg is one of the top-ten richest people in the US with an estimated $56 billion net worth