Shakti Mohan’s photos go viral on social media: See pics

Shakti Mohan is an Indian dancer and television personality. She is the winner of season 2 of Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance and has been a captain in Dance Plus since 2015 to 2019.

She was also a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is “Nainowale Ne” in the movie Padmaavat. She owns her own dance brand called Nritya Shakti. She was also the judge and mentor in the dance competition reality show called Dance Plus for Seasons 1-4.

She is the younger sister of the singer Neeti Mohan and an older sister of the dancer and actress Mukti Mohan .