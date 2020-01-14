‘French Spider Man’ scales 187-metre skyscraper: Watch thrilling video

The ‘Spider Man’ strikes again. Not in the movies but in the real life. Alain Robert, the climber who makes title by climbing skyscrapers has defeated another one. Alain Roberts nicknamed as “French Spider-Man”, scaled the Tour Total, a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris. He did this to demonstrate support for workers striking against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.

Robert, 57, stood with both arms aloft after reaching the summit of the 187-metre (613-foot) high tower, which stands in the French capital’s business district, La Defense.

Robert has climbed more than 100 structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the world’s tallest building, the Burj al Khalifa in Dubai.